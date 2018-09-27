Consumer  | On the Move | Top News

Tesla -6% on report of SEC action

|By:, SA News Editor

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has been sued by the SEC, according to a Bloomberg headline.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Manhattan.

The story is developing. Updates will be posted.

Shares of Tesla are down 6% in AH trading.

Updated 4:17 p.m. - The court docket indicates that Tesla has also been sued by the regulator. CNBC reports the lawsuit alleges fraud against both Musk and Tesla.

Updated 4:20 p.m. - The SEC states that Musk "falsely" claimed he could take Tesla private. TSLA is down 5.7% in heavy AH action.

Updated 4:39 p.m. - The SEC plans to hold a news conference at 5:00 p.m.

Updated 4:58 p.m. - The SEC action asks for a permanent ban on Elon Musk serving as an officer or director at public company. The SEC complaint does not name Tesla as indicated in earlier reports.

Subscribe for full text news in your inbox