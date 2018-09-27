Tesla -6% on report of SEC action

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has been sued by the SEC, according to a Bloomberg headline.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Manhattan.

The story is developing. Updates will be posted.

Shares of Tesla are down 6% in AH trading.

Updated 4:17 p.m. - The court docket indicates that Tesla has also been sued by the regulator. CNBC reports the lawsuit alleges fraud against both Musk and Tesla.

Updated 4:20 p.m. - The SEC states that Musk "falsely" claimed he could take Tesla private. TSLA is down 5.7% in heavy AH action.

Updated 4:39 p.m. - The SEC plans to hold a news conference at 5:00 p.m.

Updated 4:58 p.m. - The SEC action asks for a permanent ban on Elon Musk serving as an officer or director at public company. The SEC complaint does not name Tesla as indicated in earlier reports.