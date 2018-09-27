Boeing wins $9.2B contract for new Air Force training jet

Boeing's (NYSE:BA) jet was selected to build the U.S. Air Force’s next training jet in a contract worth up to $9.2B over the life of the program, Reuters reports, citing a U.S. official.

Boeing teamed up with Saab to develop a new plane for the competition, beating out Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) and Leonardo.

The Air Force plans to buy 351 of the jets and will begin to accept delivery in 2022, with the program reaching full operation in 2034; it wants to replace its aging fleet of T-38 planes, which are nearly 50 years old, and analysts have said it eventually could buy up to 600 planes.