JetBlue eyes transatlantic market

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) sees itself as a disrupter in the transatlantic market if it decides to offer business class service to Europe.

While the airline says it hasn't made a final decision yet on flying to Europe, a business class service would be a key part of its strategy if it does.

"When we think about trans-Atlantic, we do think we can disrupt largely around a Mint-like product because we've been so successful on flying to the West Coast with Mint," notes JetBlue COO Joanna Geraghty,