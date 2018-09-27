WSJ: U.S. prosecutors probing ad industry media buying practices

Advertising giants Interpublic (IPG -1.8%), Omnicom (OMC -3%) and WPP (WPP -1.5%) tumbled into the close following a WSJ report that federal prosecutors have opened an investigation into media-buying practices in the advertising industry and have begun issuing subpoenas as part of the probe.
A subject of the investigation is non-transparent ad-buying practices, including agencies receiving rebates from media outlets, according to the report.
One ad company reportedly under scrutiny in the investigation is Havas, the ad company owned by media conglomerate Vivendi (OTCPK:VIVHY -1.1%).
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox