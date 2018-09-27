WSJ: U.S. prosecutors probing ad industry media buying practices

Advertising giants Interpublic (IPG -1.8% ), Omnicom (OMC -3% ) and WPP (WPP -1.5% ) tumbled into the close following a WSJ report that federal prosecutors have opened an investigation into media-buying practices in the advertising industry and have begun issuing subpoenas as part of the probe.

A subject of the investigation is non-transparent ad-buying practices, including agencies receiving rebates from media outlets, according to the report.