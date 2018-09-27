Progress Software -13% on mixed Q3, downside Q4 and FY guides

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) drops 13% aftermarket on Q3 results that beat EPS estimates but missed on revenue with a 2% Y/Y drop in sales. Downside Q4 guidance has revenue of $107M to $110M (consensus: $116.7M) and EPS of $0.71 to $0.74 (consensus: $0.78).

Downside FY guidance has revenue from $393M to $396M (was: $399M to $404M; consensus: $404.3M) and EPS from $2.45 to $2.48 (was: $2.45 to $2.50; consensus: $2.50).

Earnings call is scheduled for 5 PM ET with a webcast available here.

Press release.

