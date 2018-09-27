HTG Molecular advancing companion diagnostic with Qiagen; shares up 2% after hours

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) is up 2% after hours on the heels of its announcement that its collaboration with QIAGEN (NASDAQ:QGEN) to develop a companion diagnostic test for an unnamed pharma company is moving ahead via an amendment to the third statement of work.

The amendment provides for the development of an investigational use-only assay, retrospective testing of trial samples, design verification and, if all goes according to plan, regulatory filings.

