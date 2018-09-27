Details on the SEC complaint against Elon Musk

Details are out on the SEC's lawsuit against Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk.

SEC complaint: "Musk’s false and misleading public statements and omissions caused significant confusion and disruption in the market for Tesla’s stock and resulting harm to investors."

The crux of the case centers on Musk's tweets.

SEC complaint: "Musk knew or was reckless in not knowing that each of these statements was false and/or misleading because he did not have an adequate basis in fact for his assertions. When he made these statements, Musk knew that he had never discussed a going-private transaction at $420 per share with any potential funding source, had done nothing to investigate whether it would be possible for all current investors to remain with Tesla as a private company via a “special purpose fund,” and had not confirmed support of Tesla’s investors for a potential goingprivate transaction. He also knew that he had not satisfied numerous additional contingencies, the resolution of which was highly uncertain, when he unequivocally declared, 'Only reason why this is not certain is that it’s contingent on a shareholder vote.' Musk’s public statements and omissions created the misleading impression that taking Tesla private was subject only to Musk choosing to do so and a shareholder vote."

Musk is accused of violating Section 10(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (“Exchange Act”) [15 U.S.C. § 78j(b)] and Rule 10b-5 [17 C.F.R. § 240.10b-5].

If you want to keep digging, here is the full court filing.

Shares of Tesla are down 10.3% to $275.84.

