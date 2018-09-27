Stocks climb following upbeat economic data

Stocks closed higher to snap a multi-day losing streak after strong economic data supported confidence in the U.S. economy.

FAANG names provided support for today's gains, with Apple +2.1% after being initiated with an Overweight rating at J.P. Morgan, and Amazon (+1.9%) outperformed after Stifel raised its target price for the stock to a Street-high $2,525 from $2,020.

Most S&P sectors closed higher, led by utilities (+1%), communication (+0.8%), tech (+0.5%) and consumer discretionary (+0.5%), while materials (-1%) finished at the back of the pack.

The U.S. Dollar Index jumped 0.8% to 94.58, while U.S. Treasury prices held steady, with the benchmark 10-year yield closing unchanged at 3.06%.

U.S. WTI crude futures advanced 0.8% to $72.18/bbl, closing near a two-and-a-half month high.