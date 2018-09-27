BP to move ahead with development of 30M boe North Sea field

BP has been given approval to develop the Vorlich field in the U.K. North Sea, which is set to tap ~30M boe/day of oil and gas at a cost of €200M ($262M).

Vorlich is a two-well development that is part of a program to develop satellite fields through existing hubs.

BP said in April that it planned to develop Vorlich and Alligin, another project in its subsea tieback program; the company expects both fields to produce a combined 30K boe/day after coming on stream in 2020.