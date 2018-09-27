BASF's Wintershall, DEA to create independent oil and gas business

BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) and DEA Group shareholder LetterOne sign a merger agreement to combine their oil and gas subsidiaries to create an independent European oil and gas company to be called Wintershall DEA.

The new company will be led by Wintershall CEO Mario Mehran while DEA CEO Maria Moraeus Hanssen will become deputy CEO and COO of the joint venture.

The venture plans to aim for production of 750K-800K boe/day during 2021-23 and is expecting synergies of at least €200M/year ($233M) are expected as of the third year following the closing of the deal.