Elon Musk responds to SEC lawsuit

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk issues a response to the SEC lawsuit against him.

Musk's statement: "This unjustified action by the SEC leaves me deeply saddened and disappointed. I have always taken action in the best interests of truth, transparency and investors. Integrity is the most important value in my life and the facts will show I never compromised this in any way."

Shares of Tesla are down 13.3% in AH trading to $266.75. Tesla's 5.3% 2025 bonds are trading down $0.0159 to $0.8505 at last check.

