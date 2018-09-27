Energy company bonds rally as firms capitalize on rising oil prices

Chesapeake Energy’s (NYSE:CHK) issue of new bonds yesterday were the most actively traded corporate bonds in the U.S., an example of the comeback in debt issued by oil and gas companies this year.

The oil patch accounted for about 29% of all high-yield bonds sold so far this year, and energy sector debt has outperformed debt in other industries, WSJ reports, as companies in the energy and natural resources industries are capitalizing on investor enthusiasm amid rising prices for oil and natural gas.

CHK issued $1.25B of new bonds on Wednesday to refinance more expensive debt it had borrowed in 2016, and Moody’s responded by saying it likely would upgrade the company’s rating to single-B from triple-C.

Energy companies have issued $42.5B of new high-yield bonds this year, according to Dealogic, which is only 2% more than they raised last year but it compares with a 26% decline in overall junk bond sales over the same period, as rising interest rates hurt new issuance in most U.S. corporate bonds.

