Samsung chairman to stay in role despite indictment

Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) says that its board's chairman will stay in his role despite being indicted on charges of sabotaging union activities.

"His status remains unchanged," the company said Friday of Lee Sang-hoon, who has led the board since March.

Lee is no relation Samsung's founding family, including Samsung heir and Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee, who's appealing a conviction for bribery in the scandal that led to the impeachment of South Korea's former president.

