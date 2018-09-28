Discovery strikes deal for European golf tourneys

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) is boosting its European sports portfolio again and taking on Sky (OTCQX:SKYAY) in the process, securing golf rights from the PGA European Tour.

Sky will hold rights to the Ryder Cup in the UK and Germany for 2020 and 2022 (and Discovery's deal does not include this weekend's Ryder Cup). But Discovery's Eurosport takes the rights in other countries such as Italy.

Discovery reached a 12-year, $2B deal with the PGA Tour in June and has been negotiating separately with the European Tour, with hopes of building a streaming service that would be a "Netflix for golf."