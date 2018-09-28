Bezos' Blue Origin wins contract to supply engines for Vulcan rocket

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin space transportation company has won a contract to provide engines for the massive Vulcan rocket built by United Launch Alliance, the joint venture between Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT).

The potentially multi-billion dollar agreement is a significant milestone for Blue Origin as it strives to become a player in the market for lucrative U.S. military satellite launch contracts.

Blue Origin's engines have strategic importance for the U.S. military because they are intended to end the use of Russian-built engines which now provide primary propulsion on United Launch’s Atlas V rockets.