Japan's Nikkei surges to 27-year high, capping world-beating Q3

Japan’s Nikkei index jumped to a 27-year intraday high overnight, aided by improving corporate profits, a healthier economy and a weaker yen, before closing +1.4% at 24,120.

Today's rally puts the Nikkei on track to finish as Q3’s best performing index, as its 6.7% gain in local currency terms well ahead of the 2.5% increase for India’s Sensex, although neither benchmark has performed as well in dollar terms.

Valuations remain attractive, with the Nikkei priced at just 13x forward earnings, said Tony Glover, Tokyo-based senior investment specialist at BNP Paribas Asset Management.

ETFs: DXJ, EWJ, FXY, YCS, DFJ, DBJP, JYN, JOF, JPNL, DXJS, HEWJ, JEQ, YCL, EWV, EZJ, SCJ, JPXN, DXJR, DXJF, JPN, JHDG, DXJH, JPMV, FJP, DXJT, HJPX, QJPN, DEWJ, DXJC, GSJY, HFXJ, JPNH, DDJP, BBJP, DJPY, FLJH, FLJP, UJPY