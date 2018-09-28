Eli Lilly says FDA approves new migraine drug

The Food and Drug Administration approved Eli Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) Emgality injection for the preventive treatment of migraine in adults, one of three in a new class of drugs recently approved for migraines.

LLY said it plans to sell the drug, known chemically as galcanezumab, at a list price of $6,900 per year, or $575 per month, identical to the list prices for the other new migraine treatments, Aimovig from Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and Novartis (NYSE:NVS), and Teva’s (NYSE:TEVA) Ajovy.

LLY said the efficacy and safety of Emgality was demonstrated in two Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with episodic migraine and one Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with chronic migraine.

Some 39M Americans suffer from migraine headaches, according to the Migraine Research Foundation.