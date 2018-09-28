Nightstar prices public offering

Nightstar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NITE) has priced an underwritten public offering of 4M American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) representing 4M ordinary shares, at $18.00 per ADS, for total gross proceeds of $72M.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 600K ADSs.

Net proceeds from this offering will be used to fund the clinical development of NSR-REP1 for the treatment of choroideremia, including obtaining one-year follow-up data from its ongoing Phase 3 STAR trial of NSR-REP1; the clinical development of NSR-RPGR for XLRP, including obtaining one-year follow-up data from the expansion study of its ongoing Phase 1/2 XIRIUS trial of NSR-RPGR; and other research and development activities, working capital and other general corporate purposes.

The offering is expected to close on October 2.

