Lawmakers balk as Trump moves to revise NAFTA without Canada

U.S. lawmakers are expressing deep reservations about any new North American trade deal that does not include Canada, as the Trump administration prepares to advance a NAFTA deal with Mexico but not Canada.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer met with key lawmakers yesterday to deliver what senators said was a pessimistic assessment of the state of negotiations with Canada.

Congressional staff members cautioned that the administration would find little support on Capitol Hill for a deal that excluded Canada entirely and would be unlikely to move to a vote in the House if Democrats win control in November’s elections.

