W&T Offshore launches $625M offering of senior second lien notes

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) intends to offer $625M in aggregate principal amount of senior second lien notes due 2023.

Net proceeds of this offering, together with borrowings from a proposed amended revolving bank credit facility of $250M and cash on hand will be used to repay and retire its outstanding 11.00% 1.5 Lien Term Loan and 9.00% Second Lien Term Loan and redeem or repurchase in full all of its outstanding 8.500% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2019, 9.00%/10.75% Second Lien PIK Toggle Notes due 2020 and 8.50%/10.00% Third Lien PIK Toggle Notes due 2021.