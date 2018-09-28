Musk mess could bring positive change at Tesla, says tech investor Munster

Elon Musk's fraud charge could spark positive change at Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) but it is unlikely that the CEO will be removed from the company altogether, Loup Ventures' Gene Munster tells CNBC.

"We've been advocating that Elon has a different role... [he] stays at Tesla but [in a] different visionary role, non investor-related focus," Munster says. "I think there's an opportunity this will pave the way for some of that."

Munster thinks there is a "greater than 50%" chance Musk is removed as an officer, because the SEC, "they want blood here," but it is unlikely he will be ousted from the company completely.

Munster also says the news "plays into the difficulty that Tesla is having" and likely will keep the company's stock "range-bound for probably the next three months."

Oppenheimer's Colin Rusch agrees there is a need for additional leadership at Tesla but says he "wouldn't be surprised to see Musk settle this fairly quickly. He probably does want to stay involved in the company in an active way and will try to do that."

Earlier: Details on the SEC complaint against Elon Musk (Sept. 27)