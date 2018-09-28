Italy's new deficit target rattles European markets

European markets are weighed by political turmoil in Italy, where the new anti-establishment government proposed a 2019 budget with a much wider deficit than the previous administration’s target, setting up a clash with the European Commission.

The government late Thursday night offered a budget with a deficit of 2.4% of GDP for the next three years, in a defeat for its economy minister, who had sought a deficit set as low as 1.6% next year, hoping to respect European Union demands that Italy progressively cut the fiscal gap to trim its debt.

The full budget will be unveiled in October and will be scrutinized by the European Commission, which could reject it.

