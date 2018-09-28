QIAGEN receives FDA approval to expand use of EGFR test in lung cancer

QIAGEN N.V. (NASDAQ:QGEN) announces that the FDA has approved a PMA Supplement expanding the labelling claim of the therascreen EGFR RGQ PCR Kit to allow its use as a companion diagnostic with Pfizer’s VIZIMPRO (dacomitinib) for first-line treatment of patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) exon 19 deletions or an exon 21 L858R mutation.

The therascreen EGFR RGQ PCR kit is now approved as a companion diagnostic to guide the use of three FDA-approved therapies, including also GILOTRIF (Afatinib) from Boehringer Ingelheim and Iressa (Gefitinib) from AstraZeneca. It is registered in more than 40 countries globally. This was a project governed under an agreement between QIAGEN and Pfizer.