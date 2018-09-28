Applied Optoelectronics lowered Q3 revenue guidance, shares down 4%

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) expects Q3 revenue to be between $55M and $58M, below the previous guidance range of $82M to $92M due to temporary delay in shipments.

The company will report Q3 results on Nov. 7.

"During the third quarter, we identified an issue with a small percentage of 25G lasers within a specific customer environment. Consistent with AOI's commitment to supreme product quality and customer support, we mutually agreed with the customer to temporarily suspend shipments of certain transceivers utilizing these lasers while we worked to gain a deeper understanding of the scope of the issue and implement a solution. We have since determined that less than one percent of these lasers were subject to this issue, we have enacted a solution and with the agreement of the customer, resumed shipments," said Dr. Thompson Lin, Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. founder, president and CEO.