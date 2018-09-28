Volkswagen reportedly set to cut loose Audi CEO

Volkswagen's (OTCPK:VLKAF) directors reportedly will terminate the contract of Rupert Stadler, the top executive of the company’s Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF) luxury car unit, possibly as early as today.

Cutting ties to Stadler, a long-serving Volkswagen executive who has been in jail since June in connection with the diesel emissions cheating scandal, is the latest move by the German automaker to put the three-year-old affair behind it.

The news comes as the German government and auto industry execs enter the final stages of negotiations over a potentially expensive plan to retrofit older diesel vehicles to make them compliant with current emissions standards.