Vanguard declares monthly distribution on ETFs

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) - $0.2970. 30-Day SEC Yield of 2.66%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) - $0.2583. 30-Day SEC Yield of 2.84%.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) - $0.3117. 30-Day SEC Yield of 3.10%.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) - $1.3226. 30-Day SEC Yield of 3.41%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) - $0.4581. 30-Day SEC Yield of 4.08%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) - $0.4770. 30-Day SEC Yield of 4.67%.

Payable Oct. 04; for shareholders of record Oct. 02; ex-div Oct. 01. 30-Day SEC yield as of Sept. 26.