Nautilus receives additional loan under secured loan facility

Nautilus Minerals (OTCPK:NUSMF) has received a loan from Deep Sea Mining Finance Ltd. of $300K under the previously announced loan agreement, bearing interest at 8% per annum, payable bi-annually in arrears.

The company has issued to the Lender an additional 1,288,660 warrants of the Company in connection with the $300K loan. Each such warrant entitles the Lender to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of C$0.17 for a period of five years from the date of issuance of the warrant.