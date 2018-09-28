Diana Shipping closes $100M senior unsecured bond offering and redeems 8.50% senior notes due 2020

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) closed its previously-announced $100M private placement of senior unsecured bonds maturing in September 2023.
The Company is exercising its option to redeem all of its outstanding 8.50% Senior Notes due 2020 of ~$63.25M currently outstanding.
The redemption price will be 100% of the principal amount of the Notes, or $25.00 per Note, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the date of redemption.
The redemption date will be October 29.
Previously: Diana Shipping announces pricing of $100M senior unsecured bond offering (Sept. 18)
