Talos Energy says Mexican regulator approves Zama appraisal plan

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) says Mexico's oil and gas regulator has approved its appraisal plan for the Zama discovery and is reviewing its application for drilling permits.

The company expects to spud the first appraisal well, the Zama-2, in Q4 and that the appraisal program will be completed by mid-2019.

TALO says the regulator approved a gross budget of $325M for the appraisal plan, including $75M of contingent operations.

Also, the Block 7 Consortium - which includes Talos as the operator with a 35% interest, as well as Sierra Oil & Gas and Premier Oil - has entered into a firm contract with Ensco (NYSE:ESV) to utilize a semi-submersible rig for the appraisal plan.