Onex takes SIG Combibloc public

SIG Combibloc Group has successfully priced the initial public offering of its ordinary shares on the SIX Swiss Exchange at CHF11.25 per share.

SIG issued 105M new shares and Onex Corporation (OTCPK:ONEXF) and its affiliates and certain members of SIG management sold 27M existing shares.

The joint global coordinators were granted a 30‑day over-allotment option to purchase upto 19.8M existing shares from the Selling Shareholders.

SIG’s ordinary shares are now trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol “SIGN”.

The offering is expected to close on October 2.

At the offering price and excluding the greenshoe, proceeds to the Onex Group will be ~$300M, of which Onex’ share will be approximately $105M as a limited partner in the fund and as a co-investor.

The Onex Group continues to hold approximately 182M shares of SIG resulting in a 57% interest, of which Onex’ share is approximately 64M shares for a 20% interest.