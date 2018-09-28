Vail Resorts reports strong early season pass demand

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) reports resort EBITDA increased 3.9% to $617M in FQ4.

The company says Season pass sales for the upcoming 2018-2019 North American ski season are up ~25% in units and 15% in sales dollars through September 23.

Vail ended the quarter and fiscal year with $178M of cash on hand, $130M of borrowings under the revolver portion of its senior credit facility and total long-term debt of approximately $1.3B.

Looking ahead, Vail expects FY19 resort EBITDA of $718M to $750M.

Shares of Vail Resorts are up 0.1% in premarket trading to $286.50.

Previously: Vail Resorts beats by $0.18, misses on revenue (Sept. 28)