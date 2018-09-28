BWXT subsidiary awarded six-year, $505M contract for highly enriched uranium downblending services

Nuclear Fuel Services, Inc., a subsidiary of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) was awarded a contract valued at $505M for the downblending of 20.2 metric tons of highly enriched uranium (HEU) to produce low enriched uranium (LEU) suitable for use as commercial nuclear reactor fuel and for national defense programs.

“We are exceedingly pleased to partner with TVA to perform this critical work for the NNSA,” said Rex Geveden, BWXT’s president and chief executive officer. “This contract award speaks to the truly unique capabilities in nuclear materials processing at BWXT and edifies one of our key lines of business.”