Novo's once-weekly somapacitan on par with daily Norditropin in mid-stage study

Results from a Phase 2 clinical trial, REAL 3, evaluating three doses of once-weekly injections of Novo Nordisk's (NYSE:NVO) growth hormone somapacitan in children with growth hormone deficiency showed no significant differences between the two upper doses and daily Norditropin (somatropin) as measured by annualized height velocity. The data were presented at the Annual Meeting of the European Society for Pediatric Endocrinology in Athens.

On the safety front, somapacitan was well-tolerated with no new safety signals observed.

EVP and Chief Science Officer Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen says, "The injection fatigue following years of daily administration could negatively impact adherence, thereby leading to worse treatment outcomes. In line with our long-term commitment, we are investigating the potential of somapacitan as a once-weekly growth hormone treatment for children with growth hormone deficiency."