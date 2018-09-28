BlackBerry reports Q2 beats, reaffirmed FY guide

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) gains 0.6% premarket after Q2 beats with revenue down 10% Y/Y. FY19 guidance reaffirmed with total software and services revenue growth of 8% to 10% Y/Y and billings growth in the double-digits. EPS expected to be positive compared to the $0.09 consensus. FCF also expected positive, minus the impact of restructuring and legal proceedings.

Revenue breakdown: Software and services revenue was $197M (+1% Y/Y) with about 81% recurring.

Earnings call is scheduled for 8 AM ET with a webcast available here.

