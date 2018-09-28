Ocwen Financial gets all approvals (with conditions) to close PHH deal

Approval from the New York Department of Financial Services, however, is subject to certain conditions:

Ocwen Financial (NYSE: OCN ) now has all regulatory, governmental, and contractual approvals and consents needed to close its acquisition of PHH Corp. (NYSE: PHH ) and expects to complete the deal within the next 10 days.

Any new mortgage servicing rights Ocwen acquires can only be boarded onto the Black Knight MSP mortgage servicing system.

Ocwen is prohibited from boarding any new New York loans onto the RealServicing system and must discontinue its use by April 30, 2020.

Also Ocwen must make sure that PHH has "competent executive management" in place and sufficient staff and resources with appropriate skills and experience.

Ocwen needs to get written approval from NY DFS to appoint anyone to serve on PHH's board or to senior management for three years after the deal closes.

Ocwen must ensure a robust risk management function, compliance management program, and internal audit structure for transferring loans onto the MSP servicing system.