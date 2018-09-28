Nvidia gains on target boost to 50% upside (update)

Evercore maintains an Outperform rating on Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and raises its price target from $300 to $400, a 50% upside to yesterday’s close.
Analyst C.J. Muse cites the company’s platform-based approach for accelerated computing and the presence of growth opportunities.
Source: StreetAccount.
Nvidia shares are up 1.7% premarket to $272.
Update with more color about the new Street-high target:
Muse: “Very importantly, we view Nvidia as being on the cusp of a tipping point in the company becoming the AI standard platform.”
Muse expects Nvidia to have a future addressable market of over $50B in the data center and $60B in autonomous driving due to its AI capabilities. Muse expects an EPS boost of 30% to 35% annually through 2020.
