Nvidia gains on target boost to 50% upside (update)

Evercore maintains an Outperform rating on Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and raises its price target from $300 to $400, a 50% upside to yesterday’s close.

Analyst C.J. Muse cites the company’s platform-based approach for accelerated computing and the presence of growth opportunities.

Source: StreetAccount.

Nvidia shares are up 1.7% premarket to $272.

Update with more color about the new Street-high target:

Muse: “Very importantly, we view Nvidia as being on the cusp of a tipping point in the company becoming the AI standard platform.”

Muse expects Nvidia to have a future addressable market of over $50B in the data center and $60B in autonomous driving due to its AI capabilities. Muse expects an EPS boost of 30% to 35% annually through 2020.