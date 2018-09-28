Kalytera announces next share issuance under payments agreements with Salzman Group

Kalytera Therapeutics (OTCQB:KALTF) has elected to issue 2,923,491 common shares of the Company to The Salzman Group in payment of invoices issued under the payments agreement previously announced on December 7, 2017 and the additional payments agreement announced on June 15.

Under the December 2017 Agreement, The Salzman Group provides, clinical study management services in relation to the Phase 2 study evaluating the use of cannabidiol in the prevention of graft versus host disease.

Under the June 2018 Agreement, The Salzman Group and its affiliates provide general and administrative support services, study set-up work for planned studies in connection with use of CBD in treatment of GVHD, and R&D work in connection with Kalytera’s exclusive license of cannabidiol-naproxen conjugates for treatment of pain.

The invoiced amounts to be paid in Common Shares to The Salzman Group total to the amount of US$302,546 or C$394,671.26.