Trillium's TTI-621 shows encouraging action in early-stage studies

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) announces updated results from two early-stage studies evaluating TTI-621, a dual-function SIRPaFc IgG1 decoy receptor targeting CD47, in blood cancers.

Data from an open-label Phase 1 intratumoral trial being presented at the EORTC CLTF meeting in Switzerland showed a lesion response rate of 89% in 23 patients with relapsed/refractory mycosis fungoides, a type of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. 42% of patients experienced lesion reductions of at least 50%.

Data from an open-label Phase 1a/b study in patients with relapsed/refractory blood cancers showed response rates of 19 - 25% with a favorable safety profile. The results are being presented at the Discovery on Target in Boston.

Development is ongoing.