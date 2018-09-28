Citi calls Tesla too risky to buy

Citi sees downside for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) with or without Elon Musk at the steering wheel.

"There's little question that Mr. Musk's departure would likely cause harm to Tesla's brand, stakeholder confidence and fundraising. If Mr. Musk ends up staying on, the reputational harm from this might still prevent the stock from immediately returning to normal," reads the firm's note.

"Ultimately it's a risk/reward call we approach from a 50/50 chance of 'bad' or 'Ok/good' outcomes; we think even after the post-close stock pullback (to $274), risk/reward is still tilted negatively," advises Citi.

Citi fires off a Sell rating on Tesla and slashes its price target to $225.