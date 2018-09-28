RBC Capital Markets to use satellite data analytics in sell-side research

Royal Bank of Canada's (NYSE:RY) RBC Capital Markets arm agrees to use Orbital Insight's consumer and energy analytics products in its equity research.

By using artificial intelligence to automatically analyze data like satellite imagery, Orbital Insight can detect and track changes on the ground over time. Signals monitored include retailer parking lot car counts and crude oil storage tanks, among others.

As part of the agreement, Orbital Insight and RBC Capital Markets will work together to develop future geospatial analytics products, leveraging in particular RBC’s expertise in the energy, mining, and location intelligence fields.

