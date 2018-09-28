GSRX signs LOI to acquire licensed retail cannabis dispensary The Coughy Shop

GSRX Industries (OTCQB:GSRX) has signed binding letter of intent to acquire all assets, including licenses and permits covering medical and adult-use cannabis sales, leases, equipment, inventory, and other assets of The Coughy Shop for an undisclosed term.

“Signing this LOI is another key strategic step forward for GSRX, as we continue to execute on our plan to expand our retail brand-focused model throughout the largest growth markets and markets that provide opportunity for longevity,” said Les Ball, CEO of GSRX. “California clearly represents the largest market opportunity in the U.S, and we remain confident in our ability to expand our retail brand-focused model and to build sustainable, long-term shareholder value in locations that make sense.”

The Company anticipates completion of the purchase before the end of Q4.