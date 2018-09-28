FT: Rio Tinto in talks to sell Namibian uranium business

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) is in talks to sell its 69% stake in the Rossing uranium mine in Namibia to China National Nuclear Corp., as the miner continues to streamline its portfolio to focus on its core iron ore, aluminum and copper assets, Financial Times reports.

Traders say CNNC was a logical buyer of the Rossing mine, which produces ~3% of the world’s uranium, as it owns the neighboring Husab mine and is better equipped to deal with Rossing’s Iranian shareholding than a western miner.

A sale would require the backing of the Namibian government, which controls 51% of Rossing’s voting rights.