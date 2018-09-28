Premarket analyst action - healthcare

PetTQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) initiated with Buy rating and $49 (26% upside) price target at C.L. King.

MyoKardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) initiated with Buy rating and $90 (39% upside) price target at Citigroup.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) initiated with Buy rating and $14.50 (59% upside) price target at B. Riley FBR.

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) initiated with Buy rating and $7.75 (112% upside) price target at B. Riley FBR.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) ADRs reinstated with Neutral rating and $25 (18% upside) price target at Cantor Fitzgerald.