WeedMD completes first shipments of adult-use cannabis

WeedMD (OTCPK:WDDMF) has delivered its first shipments of WeedMD-branded cannabis to contracted provinces ahead of the landmark date of October 17, an important milestone for the Company as it successfully ramps up production from its cultivation facilities.

WeedMD has signed five cannabis supply and purchase agreements including with the Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis Commission, the British Columbia Liquor Distribution Branch, the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation, the Ontario Cannabis Retail Corporation, operating as the Ontario Cannabis Store and Shoppers Drug Mart.

Additionally, WeedMD continues to be engaged in discussions with other provincial liquor boards and emerging private retail operators.