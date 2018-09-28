Leading Mexican carrier selects Zayo for IP solution

A leading Mexican carrier has selected Zayo Group Holdings (NYSE:ZAYO) for an IP solution to support key cities in Mexico, facilitating interconnection to U.S.-based content, gaming and webscale companies via Zayo’s data center at 1950 N. Stemmons in Dallas.

“We continue to see growing demand from global carriers for interconnection, and we are leveraging our international experience to make inroads in strategic markets,” said Randy Dunbar, president of Transport at Zayo. “This transaction is a success story of flexibility and agility, underscoring our commitment to global customers. In addition to this IP solution, we are providing the platform for this carrier to connect to major markets that Zayo serves.”