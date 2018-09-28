Alcoa, Australia workers reach wage deal, will end strike

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) and unionized workers at its Western Australia operations announce an end to a dispute over job security that had resulted in a strike starting Aug. 8.

The new agreement ensures the jobs of permanent full-time workers cannot be replaced by contractors, labor hire, casual or part-time workers, the union says.

Alcoa said earlier this month that the production of alumina at the Western Australia operations had been cut by ~15K metric tons in August; the operations normally produce ~9M metric tons/year.