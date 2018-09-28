Mortgage insurers may gain as new PMIERs rules not as bad as feared

Mortgage insurers Radian (NYSE:RDN), MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG), and Essent (NYSE:ESNT) are poised to rise as new Private Mortgage Insurer Eligibility Requirements from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac aren't as bad as feared, say analysts.

Radian +0.4 , MTG +0.5 in premarket trading.

KBW analyst Bose George expects a positive reaction as they remove uncertainty and any negative effects on mortgage insurers will fade as legacy books run off.

George sees main change as removal of credit for some future premiums on pre-2009 policies, which would only affect MIs that wrote business at that time.

Phil Stefano of Deutsche Bank says the impact is less than expected. He sees mainly two changes: premium credit for pre-2009 business removed and premiums receivable are now counted in calculating available assets, increasing the amount of MIs' available capital.

Stefano sees little change in capital required for recent business written; expectations were for about 10% headwind.

Cowen analyst Jaret Seiberg says the new rules aren't negative as compared with the initial version.

