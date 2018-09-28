Sports betting twists and turns

Height Capital Markets updates on the House Judiciary Committee hearing that was held yesterday on sports betting.

The firm concludes that it's unlikely that Congress will act anytime soon on a federal framework on sports betting, which puts the focus back on which states are ready to give the green light to the industry.

"We continue to expect a number of state legislatures will reconvene in early 2019 and begin enacting their own sports betting regimes," writes analyst Stefanie Miller.

Height's base case for 2019 is that 18 states will have legalized sports betting by the time football season begins next year and 30 states will offer sports betting within five years.

Early data reads on casino revenue and traffic in states where sports betting is off and running have been very positive, even before numbers for the first full month of college/pro football was tallied up. Casinos in states adjacent to legalized sports betting jurisdictions are believed to have seen some traffic loss.

Another interesting development this week that touches on the future of sports betting was the deal announced between the NBA and Turner Broadcasting (NYSE:TWX) to allow consumers to buy parts of out-of-market games for as little as $1.99. Some analysts see explosive potential for in-game betting via mobile apps in the future.

Related stocks: OTCPK:EIHDF, OTC:BTFRF, OTC:PYGMF, OTCPK:PDYPY, OTCPK:WIMHF, OTCPK:WIMHY, RRR, BYD, OTCPK:LDBKF, OTCPK:LDCOY, OTCPK:RANKF, GDEN, NYNY, FLL, PENN, SGMS, CNTY, OTCQB:TPCA, LVS, ERI, WYNN, TSG, UWN, DUEL, DRAFT, MGM, BYD, TSG, PYPL, OTCPK:GMVHF, CHDN.

Related ETF: BJK