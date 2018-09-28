HSBC says mobile banking app service fully restored

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) says its banking app service was quickly restored after some customers were unable to use it on Friday, Reuters reports.

Some customers were unable to log onto the mobile banking app. The problem was identified at 0640 GMT with normal service restores by 0800 GMT, the bank said.

The British bank said it's conducting an investigation into the cause of the issue.

Online banking, the use of debit cards, and ATMs were unaffected.

