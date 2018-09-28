Italy plunges more than 4%, bond yields shoot higher

Rattling markets in Europe (but not so much over here), the Italian government significantly boosted its budget-deficit target for next year. That has some wondering about the sustainability of the government's funding.

Italy's FTSE MIB Index is down 4.45% , and the yield on the country's 10-year paper is higher by 33 basis points to 3.22%. Spanish 10-year notes, by contrast, yield just 1.51%. Germany's at 0.46% (down 7 basis points today).

The Stoxx 600 is lower by 1.1% , with Spain (NYSEARCA:EWP) down 2% , Germany (NYSEARCA:EWG) 1.9% , and France (NYSEARCA:EWQ) 1.4% .

